Virginia enacts nation’s first COVID-19 workplace safety standards

Virginia moved forward Monday with establishing COVID-19 safety rules for the workplace. The regulations set standards for cleaning and social distancing and employers who fail to comply could face fines.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board approved temporary standards Wednesday that enact widespread protections for workers during the coronavirus pandemic, requiring employers across the state to maintain physical distancing, workplace sanitization and information sharing. Virginia is the first state in the country to ensure such protections.

The standards, which will be in place for six months, will vary depending on how each job poses a risk of exposure to the virus.

“This historic victory will ensure that workers’ health is protected and that businesses are part of the solution to curbing the spread of the virus,” Jason Yarashes, the lead attorney and program coordinator at the Legal Aid Justice Center, said in a statement. “We commend Governor Northam, the Virginia Department of Labor and Industries, and the Board for being leaders on the right side of history in passing this emergency standard.”

