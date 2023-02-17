RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Between now and Sept. 30, geologists from the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) will be conducting field research that may require them to enter private property.

Virginia Energy says a team of geologists will be doing geological mapping in areas of Amelia, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Louisa, Smyth and Wythe Counties. During the research period, they will have access to private property, protected under Virginia Code § 45.2-113.

Geologists will notify landowners about accessing their property.

(Courtesy of Virginia Energy)

As part of their research, the geologists will be looking for areas where rocks are exposed and areas that could be potential natural hazards. They may also take small samples back to their lab for testing.

According to Virginia Energy, this is part of a multi-year effort to produce geologic maps of targeted areas of Virginia as part of the United States Geologic Survey STATEMAP program.