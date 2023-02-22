RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered a review of a proposed Advanced Placement African-American studies course. He wants to make sure it does not include ‘inherently divisive concepts,’ like critical race theory.

Gov. Youngkin has an executive order in place banning “the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, and to raise academic standards” in schools. The newly proposed African-American studies course may fall under those same guidelines — This comes after the same course was rejected by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

This course, created by the College Board, is being piloted at 60 high schools across America. It received heavy criticism from Gov. Desantis, who then blocked it from being taught in his state.

Gov. Desantis’ administration claimed the proposed curriculum was “inexplicably contrary” to state law and lacked “educational value.”

After Desantis’ criticism, the College Board made changes to the course including removing teachings about Black scholars associated with critical race theory.

Here in Virginia, local school districts determine which advanced placement courses are offered, not the state board of education.

8News Digital Reporter Dean Mirshahi conducted the research and contributed to the writing of this report.