Virginia expanding access to Child Care Subsidy Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is expanding access to its Child Care Subsidy Program. Now, parents and guardians are eligible if they’re currently employed, looking for work or are participating in an education or training program.

The subsidy program is run by the state and helps cover childcare costs for children under 13 years old who aren’t eligible to attend public schools.

It also helps cover costs for children under 18 years old who live with the applicant.

Applications are available on the Virginia Department of Education’s website.