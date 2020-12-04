Virginia slated to receive 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of December

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is expected to receive an estimated 480,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the month, the state’s health department announced Friday.

The initial doses will go to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents, but will fall short of the estimated 500,000 who live in the commonwealth.

“Vaccine will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections.”

The U.S. has not yet granted emergency-use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which was made by the company and its German partner BioNTech, as the United Kingdom and Bahrain already have.

“Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end,” Dr. Oliver continued.

