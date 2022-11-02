RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.

According to paperwork filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be loaded onto EBT cards on November 16.

The exact amount of the benefits you’ll receive depends on your household size. A cost of living adjustment went into effect in October, meaning SNAP benefits have increased over previous months. You can check the amount you’ll receive using the chart below:

Virginia will receive a total of $85,000,000 to cover the emergency allotments for a total of 454,000 households. Since the beginning of the pandemic, emergency allotments have meant that all families receiving SNAP benefits receive the maximum amount allowable for their household size.

While the extra benefits have been in place for over two years, states are still required to request the benefits again each month and await approval. If you want to apply for SNAP benefits, you can do so online on Virginia’s CommonHelp website.