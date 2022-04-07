RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has extended extra SNAP benefits for another month, meaning potentially hundreds of dollars for hungry families in the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) made the announcement just a week before benefits were due to be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards on April 16.

All eligible applicants will receive the maximum amount allowed based on their household size, as outlined in the chart below:

The emergency benefits are based on the a public health emergency declaration issued int he wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by calling your local social services department.