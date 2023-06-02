RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services will provide the final Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) for qualifying families this summer.

COVID-19 was determined to no longer be a Public Health Emergency in May, meaning that P-EBT benefits are also coming to a close. However, Virginia families will still be able to collect final P-EBT payments this summer.

Starting July 22, households with eligible school-aged children will get a one-time summer P-EBT benefit payment. Households will receive $120 for each eligible school-aged child.

Children who were approved for or deemed eligible for free or reduced-price meals during the 2022-2023 school year and children who attended a school that participated in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) or the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) will be able to receive summer benefits.

The last P-EBT payment for SNAP-recipient households with children under the age of 6 will be loaded onto EBT accounts in June.

For more information on final P-EBT benefits, visit the Virginia Department of Social Services online.