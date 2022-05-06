CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Farm Festival scheduled for this weekend at Meadow Event Park will go on rain or shine.

There is a large covered space that is part of the event and plenty of porch coverage, said Marlene Pierson-Joliffe, Vice President of Operations at Meadow Event Park.

Event entry will be held at Gate 2 and there will be a variety of retail sales.

Pierson Joliffe said it will be a great time for family togetherness.

Kids aged 4 years old and younger will be able to get in for free. You can purchase your tickets here.