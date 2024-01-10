RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Farm cash receipts in Virginia totaled more than $5 billion in 2022. That is according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The USDA releases its cash receipt report for each state at the start of every year. There is a lag. The numbers in the current report are from 2022.
The Virginia numbers were made public in a release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).
These are Virginia’s top 20 commodities ranked by cash receipts:
1 Broilers $1,602,080,000
2 Cattle and calves $482,253,000
3 Turkeys $453,838,000
4 Dairy products, Milk $395,640,000
5 Soybeans $351,660,000
6 Miscellaneous crops* $343,450,000
7 Corn $339,486,000
8 All other animals and products** $255,300,000
9 Floriculture $143,702,000
10 Chicken eggs $139,161,000
11 Hay $136,076,000
12 Wheat $75,982,000
13 Hogs $74,269,000
14 Cotton lint, Upland $72,970,000
15 Tobacco $70,664,000
16 Apples $55,311,000
17 Peanuts $33,163,000
18 Cottonseed $14,614,000
19 Pumpkins $11,899,000
20 Trout $2,219,000
While farm receipts were up over the year prior, that did not translate to higher profits for farmers.
VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie was quoted in the release: “Higher commodity cash receipts are great. However, this data is from a year with an extremely volatile market, and the data reflects that. Commodity prices fluctuated widely. Although they were high through much of the year, hopes for Virginia producers to make significant profits were largely offset by high input prices, particularly for fuel and fertilizer. Severe weather, avian influenza, labor shortages, and other effects of inflation were also significant challenges during the year.”