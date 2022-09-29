YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Newport News father has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash that killed his son occurred Wednesday evening, Virginia State Police say.

State Police said Kyong Sik Kim was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on Oriana Boulevard in York County Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he lost control of the truck, ran off the road and hit a utility pole. Police said the vehicle then came to rest against the tree line.

The front seat passenger, 26-year-old Isaiah Michael Kim, was the driver’s son, according to state police. Police said Isaiah was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated after the crash. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Isaiah’s father, Kyong, was also taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated but was later taken to VCU Hospital. Police have not released the status of his injuries.

Kyong was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. Police said both the father and son are from Jean Court, Newport News.