PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A federal prison employee has been sentenced for violating the civil rights of an inmate that led to their death at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg — located in Prince George County.

Michael Anderson, a former Federal Bureau of Prisons employee, was sentenced to 36 months in prison on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Anderson was working at the prison as a correctional officer — ranking lieutenant — when he was approached by a correctional officer who notified him that a 47-year-old man — only identified as W.W. — was having an apparent medical emergency.

According to court documents, Anderson personally observed W.W.’s symptoms and said he would get medical help. However, Anderson failed to notify medical staff or take any further action. The next morning when he heard that W.W. had fallen to the ground in his cell, Anderson still failed to get assistance.

“W.W. then laid on the ground, dead or dying, for over an hour and a half before any correctional or medical staff entered his cell,” a release from the U.S. Department of Justice said. “By the time correctional and medical staff entered the cell, life-saving efforts failed, and W.W. was later pronounced dead.”

In June 2023, two other prison employees — another lieutenant and a nurse — were indicted with charges related to W.W.’s death and for allegedly lying to federal agents about the incident.

“This inmate’s death was not the result of inadvertence or a lapse in judgment,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “His death was the completely preventable result of the deliberate choices made by the defendant, who knew he had the constitutional duty to provide medical care. Inmates are entitled to basic human dignity.”