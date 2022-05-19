ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who was convicted of selling cocaine in the 80’s now faces new charges after he was found to have repeatedly purchased guns, ammunition and silencers online.

Babak Safavi, a resident of Arlington County, plead guilty to a single charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a deal struck with prosecutors intended to reduce his sentence.

According to a statement of facts — filed by prosecutors and agreed to by Safavi as part of his plea agreement — a package addressed to Safavi and labelled as an “aluminum fuel filter” was intercepted at JFK international airport in October 2021.

When agents searched the package, they found a suppressor that Safavi has apparently ordered online. Written on the package was a phone number belonging to Safavi, which investigators eventually linked to a number of online shopping and credit card accounts.

From March 2020 to January 2022, Safavi purchased a variety of pistols, rifles, gun parts and ammunition, all of which was forfeited as part of his plea agreement. Safavi used several aliases, including “Shap Sanu” and “Rob San” to order the weapons, but many he also ordered under his own name, apparently encountering no trouble with the background check despite his prior conviction for felon in possession of a firearm in 2017.

The items seized from Safavi’s residence include 3 rifles, a pistol, over 2000 rounds of ammunition and various spare gun parts.

Safavi could face up to ten years in prison, but is likely to receive a lighter sentence as a result of his cooperation with prosecutors and guilty plea.