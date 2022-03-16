CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After two years of beings fully virtual, book lovers can get excited for the ‘Virginia Festival of the Book’ returning in-person to Charlottesville today.

The festival is a hybrid experience this year. You can either drive out to Charlottesville or listen from the comfort of your home.

Local, national and even international authors will speak about their books and what inspired them.

“The 2022 festival is our first opportunity to use what we knew from many years about how to present in-person events and combine what we knew from the last couple years as to how to do online events and do both of those as part of the festival,” Director Jane Kulow said.

The event lasts through Sunday, March 20.

The full speaker schedule can be found here.