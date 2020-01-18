Virginia firefighter passes away after more than 38 years on the job

DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — The Dublin Fire Department announced the loss of a longtime firefighter on Friday night.

The department first mentioned firefighter Rubin Lineberry on Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post asking the community to keep him in their thoughts.

By Friday night, though, the Dublin Fire Department officially announced Lineberry’s passing.

According to the department, Lineberry spent more than 38 and a half years as a firefighter and a line officer in Dublin.

There will be a visitation at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel in Pulaski from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

Lineberry’s funeral will be held in the same chapel on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. followed by his burial at the Thornspring Cemetery.

