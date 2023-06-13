NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old man from Virginia pleaded guilty to illegally harvesting striped bass.

Keith J. Martin, a commercial fisherman, violated Virginia state law from 2018 to 2020 by taking more fish than his quota allowed, did not report how many fish he took and carried out at least one sale of the bass with a commercial purchaser without using a properly certified scale.

Martin was found to be in violation of the Lacey Act, which bans the trafficking of animals or wildlife that are possessed, transported or sold illegally. His harvesting and transporting of the striped bass puts him in violation of the act.

In both 2018 and 2019 even though he had a quota of 4,010 pounds of striped bass, he sold over 10,000 pounds to a single seafood company.

Martin harvested and sold over 12,663 pounds of the fish illegally. The total commercial value he received was over $36,988.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 26 and faces a maximum of five years in prison.