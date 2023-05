RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All United States and Virginia flags across the Commonwealth are flying at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, state agencies and institutions are also encouraged to fly the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Memorial Day, in honor of armed forces members taken as prisoners of war or reported missing in action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29.