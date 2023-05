RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All Virginia flags are currently being flown at half-staff due in accordance with a Governor’s Order.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, all Virginia flags are being flown at half-staff on Monday, May 15 in observance of Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, celebrated on May 15 every year since 1962, pays tribute to law enforcement officers who have been killed while on duty.