RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia flags be flown at half-staff to honor the 32 victims of the shooting at Virginia Tech on its 16th anniversary.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, flags will be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, April 16 and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

On the morning of April 16, 2007, a Virginia Tech student shot and killed 32 people on the school’s campus in Blacksburg — injuring 17 others — before fatally shooting himself. It remains the deadliest school shooting in United States history.