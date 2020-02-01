Virginia flags to fly at half-staff Monday in honor of fallen Officer Katie Thyne

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all U.S. and Virginia flags across Virginia to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a fallen Newport News officer.

Officer Katie Thyne was killed Jan. 23 after being dragged by a car that was fleeing a traffic stop in Newport News.

The flag order honoring her will be from sunrise to sunset Monday, according to a tweet from the Virginia Capitol Police.

