CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting on Interstate 464 that occurred on Monday, July 4.

State police said officers were called to the interstate near Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street in the city of Chesapeake just before 11 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

The police investigation has revealed that the victims were traveling north on I-464 when an unknown individual shot out the rear passenger window, striking and injuring the front seat passenger.

The victims were driving a silver-colored Dodge Ram truck.

Virginia State Police is asking the public for any witnesses who may have been driving in the area around the time of the shooting who may have possible information on the incident to contact the organization at 757-424-6800.