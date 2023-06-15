CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to plant some American beautyberry or button willow in your garden? How about lining your yard with pine or hickory trees? You’re in luck — June is the last month to get a discount on native plants through the Department of Forestry’s Throwing Shade VA pilot program.

For the rest of the month, Virginia gardeners can get a $25 discount on native trees and shrubs worth at least $50 at three nurseries in the commonwealth.

The participating nurseries are Woodstock Gardens in Woodstock, Burke Nursery & Garden Centre in Burke and Coastal Landscapes in Virginia Beach.

According to the Department of Forestry, planting and growing native trees and shrubs is a win-win for both the gardener and the local environment.

Native plants thrive easily, do not need fertilizer and require less watering. Once these trees and shrubs grow, they provide food and habitats for wildlife and offer shade in areas with limited green space.

The Throwing Shade VA program kicked off for its first year in May.