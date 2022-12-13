RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices in Virginia are continuing to improve and are lower now than they were this time last year.

Costs have dropped across the country, not just in Virginia. The national average for regular gas currently sits at $3.26 a gallon, AAA says, compared to $3.32 in December 2021.

In Virginia, AAA figures show the current average cost per gallon of regular gas at $3.12. This time last year, it was $3.20.

The average cost of diesel gas remains higher than last year, with today’s current price per gallon at $4.92. AAA data shows it was $3.60 at this point in 2021.

Prices have fallen, but not in every Virginia county and city. According to AAA, here are some of the different prices across the commonwealth: