RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices in Virginia are lower now than they were this time last year, six months after the commonwealth had its highest recorded average price per gallon, according to AAA.

Costs have dropped across the country, not just in Virginia. The national average for regular gas currently sits at $3.32 a gallon, AAA says, compared to $3.34 in December 2021.

Even California, which still has prices higher than the national average, has lower per gallon prices than last year.

In Virginia, AAA figures show the current average cost per gallon of regular gas at $3.19. This time last year, it was $3.21. The national average price for regular gas on June 9 was $4.97 a gallon and $4.79 in Virginia, according to AAA data.

The average cost of diesel gas remains higher than last year, with today’s current price per gallon at $5. AAA data shows it was $3.61 at this point in 2021.

Record-breaking prices were attributed to higher demand during the summer, supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which tightened global supplies as sanctions were imposed on Russian oil.

But prices have dropped sharply since, with experts pointing to lower demand and a dip in oil prices. GasBuddy, a tech company that tracks gas prices, predicted that the national average price per gallon could fall to $2.99 by Christmas.

Prices have fallen, but not in every Virginia county and city. According to AAA, here are some of the different prices across the commonwealth: