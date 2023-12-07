RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gas prices are on a steady decline in Virginia, down 12 cents from the last month, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The travel agency says as of Thursday, Dec. 7, Virginia’s average gas price is $3.08 — a three cent decrease from last week, and 13 cents down from the price drivers paid exactly one year ago.

The steady decrease in gas prices is said to have been a result of the relatively low price of oil at the moment. According to AAA, oil prices are “struggling to stay above $70 per barrel.”

These new prices come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced additional voluntary cuts 2.2 million barrels per day to support the stability and balance of oil markets.

“Historically, crude oil tends to drop nearly 30 percent from late September into early winter with gasoline prices trailing behind,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “More than half of all US fuel locations have gasoline below $3 per gallon. By the end of the year, the national average may dip that low as well.”

If oil prices remain low, drivers can expect the cost of fuel to continue to decrease during the holiday season.