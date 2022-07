RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As gas prices finally begin to lower in the Commonwealth, a new gas tax will raise prices by almost two cents.

The gas tax will go from 26.6 cents to 28 cents in a 7% increase. According to lawmakers, this is meant to better reflect the current consumer price index.

The tax comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin unsuccessfully proposed a three-month halt on all gas taxes.

This increase will impact the prices you see at the pump starting Friday.