Virginia General Assembly building subcontractor pleads guilty to charges of misclassifying workers

Construction of the new Virginia General Assembly Office building underway in Capitol Square in Dec. 2020. (8News photo by Dean Mirshahi)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A subcontractor working on the new General Assembly office building pleaded guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement for misclassifying the employees they hired for the project as ‘independent contractors’ to avoid paying state income taxes.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced in October that a multi-jurisdictional grand jury had indicted two drywall companies working on the major construction project, GTO Drywall and Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors, on 10 counts of embezzlement.

On Wednesday, the president of Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors appeared in Richmond Circuit Court and agreed to plead guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement. The other five counts against the company were dropped.

As part of the plea, RDIC’s president will pay $8,500 in restitution to the Virginia Department of Taxation and $2,500 for each count. RDIC’s president will also have to cooperate with the attorney general’s office if he has any knowledge of other companies in Virginia using similar practices.

Lawyers from the AG’s office declined to comment after the plea hearing.

The charges brought against GTO Drywall and RDIC came after an investigation from the Office of the State Inspector General and the attorney general’s new Worker Protection Unit. According to Herring’s office, the indictments were the first worker misclassification charges brought by the AG’s new unit.

A hearing for GTO Drywall was also scheduled for Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the AG’s office said it was continued until February.

“Worker misclassification – one of the most common forms of worker exploitation – involves falsely identifying individuals as ‘independent contractors’ when they are really employees,” the AG’s office wrote in the release announcing the multi-jurisdictional grand jury’s indictments. “This allows employers to avoid paying unemployment and other taxes on workers and to avoid the costs of covering the employees with workers’ compensation and unemployment insurances, and it has been consistently shown to drive down the wages of other workers.”

In December, 8News reported on a federal class-action lawsuit filed against Capital Interior Contractors, a Richmond-based drywall subcontractor, GTO Drywall and RDIC on behalf of laborers accusing the subcontractors of wage theft.

GTO Drywall and RDIC were selected by Capital Interior Contractors to hire workers for construction projects across the commonwealth, including for the new General Assembly building, the lawsuit claims.

In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the workers allege they were not paid overtime after being intentionally misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees.

Stay with 8News for updates.