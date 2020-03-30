Virginia gets one step closer to canceling state SOL testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is expected to cancel its SOLs, which are federally mandated under the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, after the U.S. Department of Education waived the testing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane submitted a waiver for the state after the federal agency said the application did not need to be approved by Virginia’s Board of Education and that the Virginia Department of Education could implement the waiver. The waiver will still require formal approval before the state’s reading, math and science tests can be canceled.

“I would like to thank USED for how quickly they are granting these waivers so that we can provide certainty for our educators and students,” Lane said in a release Monday.

The news comes in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close all K-12 schools for the rest 2019-2020 academic year.

