Virginia girl, 6, delivers pet oxygen masks to fire departments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Six-year-old Carly Gray-Sharon saw a need this holiday season and went to work.

Last September, Carly opened a lemonade stand to raise money for local firefighters to have oxygen masks for pets.

After $300 from lemonade sales, along with a donation from Calvary Virginia Beach Church, she purchased the special oxygen masks for pets.

Firefighters use these masks to treat animals rescued from structure fires.

On Sunday, Carly and her family delivered the masks to fire departments across Virginia Beach.

Courtesy of VBFD Company 2

“I thought about how sad I would be if something happened to my dog (in a fire),” she said when asked why she decided to buy the masks.

“VBFD values all life (whether on two legs or four) and has successfully revived many pets with these masks, specially fitted for animals ranging from large dogs to little hamsters. VBFD, along with the furry / four-legged citizens of Virginia Beach are very grateful to Carly.” – Virginia Beach Fire Department

