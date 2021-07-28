Virginia Gov. Northam reviewing possible mask changes following updated CDC guidance

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam removes his mask to answer a question during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WRIC/AP) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam told 8News his team is reviewing mask-wearing guidance after the nation’s top health agency recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Gov. Northam said he was not aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be going back on its mask guidance. The governor said he found out once it was news.

8News asked the governor if Virginia will update school guidance. Northam said that his team is reviewing the revised CDC guidelines and will have recommendations in the next couple of days.

“The message here though is while we know masks and social distancing are helpful …. the vaccine is the key to putting this pandemic behind us,” Northam said.

There is a chance, however, that Northam’s team could restore a statewide universal indoor mask mandate.

“We’re looking at those options. Our team is studying this and we’ve been in communication this morning. Those CDC guidelines just came out yesterday.”

8News asked if there is a threshold in terms of cases and positivity rate that would cause the state to restore the mask mandate. Northam said he looks at the data every day and knows that the Delta variant is out there but did not directly answer our question.

“As long as there are human beings that are vectors that are walking around unvaccinated, whether it be the delta variant or the echo or the foxtrot, you can go right down the alphabet, we are going to continue to have variants and this virus will continue to smolder unless we all become part of the solution and get vaccinated,” Northam said.

