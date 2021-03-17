Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will increase attendance at graduations this spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is planning to increase the number of people who can attend high school and college graduations this spring in Virginia.

“We’re going to encourage graduations to be outdoors,” Northam told 8News. “As we have lifted these measures we know there is less of a chance of contracting COVID if you are outdoors and in open air.”

Northam would not immediately share any further details about his announcement. He said he expects there to a be a press conference on this and other restriction updates for the month of April sometime next week.

His comments come after Virginia parents started multiple petitions asking for the change.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) also posted about the issue on Facebook.

“I have had dozens of emails in the last few days from parents who want to see their kids graduate college,” Dunnavant wrote. “Graduation ceremonies should allow for at least as many people to attend as raceway and entertainment events do!”

Under Northam’s current executive order, outdoor entertainment venues can have up to 1,000 spectators or 30 percent of the venue’s total capacity, whichever is less.

