Virginia Governor and First Lady vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson by National Guard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam got their first and only COVID-19 vaccine doses today. The National Guard administered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to both Northams.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the doses were brought to them as part of the National Guard’s mobile vaccination efforts kicking off this week.

“These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to scale up our vaccination capacity to match the increased vaccine supply we are receiving from the federal government each week. Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes.”

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Around 325 National Guard members have been working to help the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health at vaccination sites around the state.

Their efforts are now expanding to include mobile vaccination teams. The Virginia Department of Health has trained Army and Air National Guard medics to administer the vaccines. Mobile teams will work to administer about 250 doses of vaccine at each clinic every day. Most mobile vaccination appointments will be for hard-to-reach populations.

The state has also announced more community vaccination clinics. One of which is opening in Petersburg this week. This location will be by appointment only.