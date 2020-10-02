Virginia governor recovering from COVID-19 sends President Donald Trump, first lady best wishes

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife Pam Northam reacted to news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis Friday morning. The Northams are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

In a tweet, Governor Northam said, “Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.“

“This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things.”

President Trump tweeted after midnight Friday that he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, Trump is experiencing mild symptoms.