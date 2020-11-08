Virginia governor seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Nov. 9, to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism.

The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions. Lawmakers also will review amendments to legislation approved during a special session focused on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as police and criminal justice reforms. One of the bills Northam signed will allow judges instead of juries to decide sentences in criminal cases.

