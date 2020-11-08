Virginia governor seeks $1M to probe racism claims at VMI

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism.
The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions. Lawmakers also will review amendments to legislation approved during a special session focused on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as police and criminal justice reforms. One of the bills Northam signed will allow judges instead of juries to decide sentences in criminal cases.
