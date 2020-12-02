Virginia governor to give COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Central Virginia is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases Governor Northam said during a press conference Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo: ,8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon. This is the first update from the governor since before Thanksgiving.

Health officials are warning of a worsening nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases because of holiday gatherings this past weekend for Thanksgiving. People are being urged to watch for any signs of illness and get tested right away if they experience symptoms.

Many other states have already announced strict new coronavirus measures.

8News will carry the governor’s conference online.