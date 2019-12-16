Virginia governor to seek $92M for affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to ask for $92 million to reduce evictions and expand affordable housing.

On Friday, Northam said his two-year budget will include the request to help low-income and homeless Virginians.

News outlets report that Northam made the announcement at the New Clay House, an 80-unit complex serving people facing housing crises.

Northam said affordable housing improves health and education outcomes for residents. He said it also attracts new employers to the state to create new jobs.

Northam’s request will include $63 million over two years for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

Passing a two-year state spending plan will be a top priority for the General Assembly during the 2020 session. During last month’s legislative elections, voters gave Democrats full control of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation.

The governor is expected to share full details of his budget plan next week.