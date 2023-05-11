Virginia is for Lovers.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tourism Corporation has announced $3.2 million in grants designed to support local tourism marketing in cities and counties across the commonwealth.

“VTC’s marketing and sponsorship programs are powerful incentives creating tourism partnerships across Virginia that are a robust part of Virginia’s economic ecosystem,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The grants include $211,000 for promoting local events in Richmond, Henrico and Hanover, including a brewery’s festival in Ashland, a soccer tournament in Henrico and the Richmond marathon.

The grants, Governor Glenn Youngkin wrote, would be matched by over $15 million in local spending.

“Driving inbound out-of-state overnight visitation is a key economic strategy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

You can find a full list of the grants here.