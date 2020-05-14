Virginia has failed at social distancing, gets “F”, data shows

(WRIC) — Days before Virginia sets to enter ‘phase one’ of the reopening process, data shows Virginia has failed at social distancing.

According to Unacast, which compares current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the commonwealth received an “F” in social distancing. 8News reported twice in April that the state earned a “D” for its ability to follow social distancing.

Many localities throughout Central Virginia were also given a failing grade as of May 13. Powhatan, Hanover, New Kent, Prince George and Spotsylvania counties all received an “F” grade.

Tri-cities areas Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Petersburg were also given a failing grade of “F,” according to data. Henrico and Chesterfield County didn’t fare any better, as both received an “F” for its social-distancing skills.

Richmond scored a little better, however, but not by much. The city earned a “D-.”

The United States as a whole received an average score of “D-,” down from 8News’ initial report.

8News viewed the latest statistics as the commonwealth inches closer to phase one of Virginia’s reopening plan which allows salons and outdoor dining to open with limited capacity. Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday that he is giving the green light for ‘phase one’ to begin in most areas of the state on Friday.

Readers can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

