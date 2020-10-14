Virginia has removed 40 Confederate symbols since protests erupted over the killing of George Floyd

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument taken off its pedestal (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has removed the highest number of the Confederacy symbols since the start of protests following the public killing of George Floyd.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) released a report Wednesday, saying that since May 26, 2020, over 100 Confederate symbols have been removed nationwide.

“Virginia has removed the highest number of Confederacy symbols (40) since George Floyd’s killing, followed by North Carolina (18) and Texas (10),” SPLC’s report states.

According to the SPLC, nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols remain publicly present in the United States. 696 of those symbols are monuments.

“As long as Confederate iconography remains on public lands, our country’s dehumanization of Black people prevails. Whether these symbols remain or are removed, the SPLC firmly believes that communities should decide what they want to see in their public spaces and we will continue to support their efforts,” SPLC said.

To view a list of Confederate symbols that have been removed, click here.