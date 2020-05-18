Virginia HBCUs in ‘dire’ need of funding, university president says

(WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic could be threatening the future of historically black colleges and universities.

With many classes having already transitioned to online and schools issuing refunds, many HBCUs say they’ve had to adjust dramatically — and it hasn’t been cheap.

Without deep endowments and large cash reserves, tuition fuels operation at HBCU’s, causing many lower-income families they serve to grapple with their own financial hardships.

Virginia State University’s president has warned lawmakers that the situation is dire.

“We are very concerned that without the adequate federal and state support that many institutions that serve the underserved might not be around afterward,” said Makola M. Abdullah.

Last month, the Department of Education granted nearly $1.4 billion in additional funding to historically black colleges and universities. Many school presidents, however, say more is needed.

