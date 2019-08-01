Virginia health official involved in crash that killed teen

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia health official was involved in a deadly crash in Augusta County Wednesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner, Samuel H. Melton, hit the rear bumper of another vehicle on Route 254, according to Virginia State Police.

Melton, 52, of Bristol, then crossed the center line and hit another car head-on, VSP said. In that car was Hailey D. Green, 18, of Staunton, who died at the scene.

Melton was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to an updated report from VSP, Melton “may have suffered a medical emergency, which is being investigated as a factor in the crash.”

The spokesperson for the Dept. of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) released the following statement:

“Staff throughout DBHDS is devastated to hear the news of the car accident, and we express our deepest sympathies to Ms. Green’s family and loved ones. We are also extremely concerned about Dr. Melton. He is in very capable hands at the University of Virginia Medical Center. They will provide all necessary tests and medical care to treat him, and we pray for a full recovery.” Maria Reppas, Communications Director of DBHDS

“This is a tragic situation, and we are praying for all involved,” Governor Ralph Northam’s Office said in a statement.

Melton formerly worked as a VP at Mountain States Health Alliance in the Tri-Cities region.

Stay with 8News for updates.