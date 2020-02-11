Virginia health officials confirm 1st child flu death of season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the state’s first child flu death this season, a northern Virginia teen whose identity was not shared to protect the family’s privacy, on Tuesday.

VDH said that Virginia reports three flu-related child deaths each year on average and that the department has investigated 61 flu outbreaks during the season. There have also been 773 pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths reported in Virginia during the 2019-20 flu season.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., said in a statement. “Sadly, this is a tragic reminder that flu can be a serious illness, and we encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and others.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: