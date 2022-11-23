RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven people, including the suspect, are now dead after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night. The tragic event marks the third Virginia mass shooting within two weeks.

According to witnesses, there were 14 employees inside the building in a meeting room waiting to learn their duties for the day when the shooting began. Police arrived just after 10 p.m. and confirmed the shooting suspect was a male Walmart employee who died from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect wielded a pistol during the shooting, police said.

In addition to the six people the suspect shot and killed, four additional victims are being treated for injuries at area hospitals as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. It is unknown what condition the four victims are in.

Police expect the Walmart to be “closed for some time” as the crime scene is processed with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On Sunday, Nov. 13, five University of Virginia students were shot on school Grounds, three of whom were killed, while on a charter bus headed back to campus from a school field trip. The three killed, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, were University football players. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody in Henrico County after a 12-hour manhunt.

Early morning on Friday, Nov. 18, a mother and her three children were found shot to death inside their Chesterfield home. The victims were 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonah L. Adams. Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna Cottle and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle, according to police.