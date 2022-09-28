RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League has not recently changed its transgender policy. Instead, the league is waiting for a decision on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s transgender policy for public schools.

Youngkin’s most recent proposal states that students’ participation in school athletics and activities will be based on sex.

The League currently allows transgender athletes to participate under specific guidelines. However, for the 2013-2014 season, the League unanimously voted to adopt guidelines that state conditions and regulations the athlete must follow to participate. The League has stuck by this policy ever since.

“We are pleased with our policy, with what we have done. It has served us well,” The Virginia High School League’s executive director Billy Huan said. “It has been successful and served our schools and communities well, so that is what we have in place for right now.”

Last year the League had nine transgender athletes participate in high school sports. Since 2014, there have been 28 appeals for transgender athletes to compete in the sport which aligns with their chosen identity. Twenty-five have been granted, and three have been denied.

“We have 133 school divisions, so our goal is to provide opportunities for every kid to play and all of our student-athletes,” Haun said. “We have 27 sports and 13 academic activities, so our goal is to provide opportunities for every kid to play.”

The Virginia High School League is awaiting the end of the public comment period on Oct. 27 to determine if a change to their transgender athlete policy is needed.

“Nobody knows what’s going to come out of that, so we’re like everybody else,” Haun said. “We will have to wait and see what that final policy looks like before we can certainly make any speculation about our current policy.”

The Virginia High School League’s current rules and regulations allow transgender student-athlete participation under the following conditions: