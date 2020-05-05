Virginia Hispanic Foundation collecting laptops and tablets for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have an old laptop or tablet lying around the house? Virtual learning has made it impossible for students without laptops or tablets to continue their education.

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation is collecting donations for the Passport to Education program, which supports thousands of Hispanic students struggling to meet their educational goals during the pandemic.

If you have a laptop or tablet that could be put to better use, email zajur@vahcc.com for pick-up and drop-off locations. Monetary donations are also welcome. The link to those donations is here.

