RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be hosting a special lecture and 18th-century tea-tasting event to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Dr. Richard Bell, a professor of History at the University of Maryland, will hold a lecture discussing the conditions and events that eventually led to Bostonians boarding harbored ships and destroying hundreds of East India Company cargo on Dec. 16, 1773.

The lecture will be followed by “Tea for 250,” a limited-seating event in which guests will have the opportunity to sample 18th-century tea, eat treats and listen to period music.

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and will be held at the museum located at 428 North Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The event is part of the museum’s multi-year initiative to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Tickets can be purchased at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture website.