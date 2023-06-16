RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting next month, inspections will begin to enforce a new law that requires all Virginia hotel staffers to compete training in recognizing and reporting signs of human trafficking.

While the state adopted the law in January, the Virginia Department of Health will begin compliance inspections on July 1. Inspectors will drop in to make sure all hotels, motels and inns have documentation proving their employees were given the appropriate training.

According to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the state’s Human Trafficking Hotline received 538 calls in 2021.

“Human trafficking is detrimental to a person’s well-being, health or safety,” Briana Bill with the Virginia Department of Health said.

Experts told 8News that criminals involved with sex trafficking often see hotels as easy target locations. This means hotel staffers are often unknowingly victims’ only lifelines.

“Victims might be unwilling or afraid to cooperate or even talk to first responders or law enforcement or even advocates,” Bill said.

The state-wide training law applies to all overnight establishments in the state, including bed and breakfasts, inns and resorts. Employees are taught to be on the lookout for disconnected visitors who might have poor hygiene, appear malnourished, or request housekeeping services — like extra towels or linens — without allowing staffers into their rooms.

“Maybe they refer to someone else to speak for them,” Bill explained. “Or maybe they’re being coached on what to say.”

Like moving pieces in a machine, bartenders, concierge workers, and housekeeping roles all have different red flags to learn about to keep guests safe.

“By hotel staff being aware of the signs and how to report instances of suspected human trafficking, we can all take another step towards stopping it in Virginia,” Bill said.

The state adopted the law in January, so businesses have had six months to make sure all employees have completed the necessary training.

