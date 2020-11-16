Virginia House of Delegates to meet virtually for 2021 special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates will meet virtually during the upcoming 45-day special session. This decision comes at a time when Virginia is seeing a record in daily COVID-19 cases being reported.

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn made the announcement Monday after recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health.

“As legislators, we must set an example on how to conduct our business and adapt during this pandemic. While I look forward to the time we can return to conducting business in person and go back to the way we operated prior to the global pandemic, at this time we must continue to listen to the experts and make informed, responsible decisions based on their recommendations and science,” Speaker Filler-Corn said.