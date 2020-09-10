Virginia House passes bill requiring employers to provide paid quarantine leave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed a bill that would require employers to provide paid quarantine leave to workers in the state.

The measure, introduced by Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William), would make the paid leave available to employees immediately, despite the length of their tenure. In order to be eligible, the employee must work at least 20 hours a week.

“Each employer shall provide all of its eligible employees paid quarantine leave,” the legislation states. “An employer shall provide a number of hours equal to the number of hours that such eligible employee works, on average, over a two-week period.”

The vote, 54-44, was largely along party lines. The legislation will now head over to the Senate.

