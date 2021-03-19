Virginia individual income tax filing deadline extended to May 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that has directed the Department of Taxation to extend the state’s individual income tax filing and payment deadline to May, 17.

The announcement said this extension aligns with the United States Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to move the federal income tax filings and payment deadline to May 17.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in the announcement. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

This deadline extension is only for individual income taxes, and payments will need to be made by the new deadline in order to avoid penalties. The governor’s office added interest may still accrue on these payments beyond the original deadline of May 1, but legislation addressing this will be looked at during April’s reconvened session.

“This extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey L. Layne, Jr.

You can check on the status of your tax refund by calling 804-367-2486 or by using the Where’s My Refund application at tax.virginia.gov. If you have any other questions you can call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at 804-367-8031.